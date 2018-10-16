Volvo warns some truck engines could be exceeding emission limits

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish truckmaker Volvo warned on Tuesday that an emissions control component used in its trucks was degrading more quickly than expected, which could cause engines to exceed emission limits for nitrogen oxides.

The logo of Volvo is seen on the front grill of a Volvo truck in a customer showroom at the company's headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden, September 23, 2008. REUTERS/Bob Strong/File Photo

The company said that costs to fix the problem could be large and that it was in the process of informing authorities in various markets.

The largest volume of potentially affected engines has been sold in North America and Europe, Volvo said.