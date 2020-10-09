Swedish truckmaker AB Volvo to end pandemic furlough schemes

FILE PHOTO: Inside view of a Volvo Cars factory that is to restart the production after a standstill due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) situation, in Torslanda, Gothenburg, Sweden April 17,2020. Adam Ihse/TT News Agency/via REUTERS

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Truckmaker AB Volvo VOLVb.ST is ending all its short-time working schemes in Sweden effective immediately, Swedish public service television SVT reported on Friday.

Some 20,000 Volvo staffers in Sweden have been affected by the furloughs to some extent, introduced as market demand plunged amid the pandemic, but activity across Volvo’s main markets has rebounded since the spring.

“What is happening is that we choose not to apply for a new period of furlough support from August 31 from the Agency for Economic and Regional Growth,” a spokesman told Reuters in an e-mail.