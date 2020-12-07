Volvo halts sales of heavy semi trucks in Mexico

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swedish truck maker Volvo is pictured at the IAA truck show in Hanover, September 22, 2016. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Swedish auto manufacturer Volvo is discontinuing its sale of Class 8 heavy-duty semi trucks in Mexico, local unit Volvo Trucks Mexico said in a statement on Monday, citing fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and changes in the transport industry.

Wholesale sales of heavy trucks in Mexico plummeted 46.2% during the first 10 months of this year, according to national statistics agency INEGI.

Alejandro Gonzalez, a communications official with Volvo Group Mexico, told Reuters that the discontinuation of sales applies only to Volvo’s three models of Class 8 trucks, which have three or more axels and are imported from the United States.

“The business units of Volvo Group Mexico will maintain their operations as normal: Volvo Buses, Volvo Financial Services, Volvo Construction Equipment and, now also, Mack Trucks,” said Gonzalez.

Volvo Trucks’ market share of freight and cargo vehicles in Mexico was 1.3% through October of this year, INEGI data showed, with the majority of the market dominated by Paccar Inc’s Kenworth, Daimler Trucks North America’s Freightliner and Navistar International.