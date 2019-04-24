Truckmaker Volvo posts profit beat as supply chain squeeze eases

FILE PHOTO: Visitors surround a Volvo FH16 truck at the booth of Swedish truck maker Volvo at the IAA truck show in Hanover, September 22, 2016. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish truckmaker AB Volvo reported a first-quarter operating profit that beat market expectations on Wednesday on the back of stronger pricing and easing supply chain constraints that yielded efficiency gains.

Adjusted operating income at the maker of trucks, construction equipment, buses and engines rose to 12.70 billion Swedish crowns ($1.36 billion) from 8.30 billion a year ago, and beat the mean forecast of 10.19 billion in a poll of analysts.

Volvo has enjoyed buoyant demand in recent years as truck buyers renewed fleets starved of investment during the last downturn, but its forecast of lower market demand in the China and Europe for this year had fueled concerns that the cycle may have peaked.

The company, which sells trucks under brands Volvo, Mack, Renault and UD Trucks, struck a reassuring tone on Wednesday, maintaining its outlook for truck markets in 2019.

Order intake of trucks fell for a second consecutive quarter to 45,884 units, missing analysts’ expectation of 57,227 units, but Volvo pointed to low intake in North America where its books had been close to full for 2019 before the quarter began.

“After a period with good markets, a strong service business and high volume flexibility are key for us to be more resilient to changes in the business environment,” CEO Martin Lundstedt said in a statement.