Volvo Cars raises over $200 million from new euro bond

FILE PHOTO: A Volvo S60 is displayed during the inauguration of Volvo Cars first U.S. production plant in Ridgeville, South Carolina, U.S., June 20, 2018. REUTERS/Randall Hill/File Photo

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden’s Volvo Cars issued a bond worth 2 billion Swedish crowns ($214.65 million), it said on Wednesday, just five months after the Chinese-owned carmaker terminated plans to list itself blaming trade tensions and a downturn in automotive stocks.

Like other carmakers, the company is trying to fund expensive programs to build electric and driverless cars in the face of mounting costs from a prolonged U.S.-China trade war and pricing pressure in its main market China.