Business News
February 20, 2019 / 4:09 PM / Updated 35 minutes ago

Volvo Cars raises over $200 million from new euro bond

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A Volvo S60 is displayed during the inauguration of Volvo Cars first U.S. production plant in Ridgeville, South Carolina, U.S., June 20, 2018. REUTERS/Randall Hill/File Photo

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden’s Volvo Cars issued a bond worth 2 billion Swedish crowns ($214.65 million), it said on Wednesday, just five months after the Chinese-owned carmaker terminated plans to list itself blaming trade tensions and a downturn in automotive stocks.

Like other carmakers, the company is trying to fund expensive programs to build electric and driverless cars in the face of mounting costs from a prolonged U.S.-China trade war and pricing pressure in its main market China.

Reporting by Esha Vaish in Stockholm; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below