Vonovia to make $1.1 billion offer for Sweden's Victoria Park

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s biggest residential property company, Vonovia (VNAn.DE), on Thursday announced plans for a public cash offer for Swedish real estate company Victoria Park AB (VICPA.ST) for 9.56 billion Swedish krona ($1.08 billion).

FILE PHOTO - The new headquarters of German real estate company Vonovia SE, a member of the German DAX-30 stock market index, is pictured in Bochum, Germany, April 24, 2018, before Vonovia's annual shareholders meeting in Bochum, May 9, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Its offer rivals one from U.S. property investment firm Starwood Capital Group, which Victoria Park’s board has recommended shareholders not accept. Its bid committee on Thursday voiced support for the bid from Vonovia.

Vonovia has been on an expansion spree, having made acquisitions in Germany and in Austria and setting up a strategic partnership in France.

It said it would tap equity markets for around 1 billion euros for the Victoria Park deal, and that the offer would be fully financed by a bridge facility.

“We are very excited about entering the Swedish market for the first time, and we are particularly happy that we identified Victoria Park as a company that follows the same business principles”, Vonovia Chief Executive Rolf Buch said.

Vonovia owns and manages some 394,000 residences. Victoria Park has 14,000 units in Stockholm, Gothenborg and Malmo.

Investors representing 37 percent of Victoria Park’s voting capital have already agreed to accept Vonovia’s offer, Vonovia said.

The offer runs from around May 25 until around June 18, Vonovia said, and is contingent upon Vonovia obtaining more than 50 percent of the voting shares.

Vonovia also reported financial results for the first quarter.

Funds from operations (FFO 1), a measure of recurring free cash flow, rose 12 percent to 243.6 million euros versus the 241 million forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Vonovia raised its earnings guidance for 2018, forecasting FFO 1 of between 1.03 billion and 1.05 billion euros, up as much as 13 percent from 2017. Previously the company had forecast FFO 1 at 960 million to 980 million.

Vonovia said its offer represents an 11.8 percent premium to Starwood’s offer. Buch said in a call with reporters that he was in “good talks” with Starwood and that it wouldn’t come to a bidding war.

Starwood has also made offers for minority stakes in Austrian property companies CA Immo (CAIV.VI) and Immofinanz (IMFI.VI) as it seeks exposure to markets in central and eastern Europe. Immofinanz has rebuffed Starwood’s offer as too low.