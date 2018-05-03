FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 3, 2018

Vonovia to make $1 billion offer for Sweden's Victoria Park

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Vonovia (VNAn.DE), Germany’s biggest residential property company, on Thursday announced that it would make a public cash offer for Swedish real estate company Victoria Park AB (VICPA.ST) for a total of 9.56 billion Swedish krona ($1.08 billion).

FILE PHOTO - The new headquarters of German real estate company Vonovia SE, a member of the German DAX-30 stock market index, is pictured in Bochum, Germany, April 24, 2018, before Vonovia's annual shareholders meeting in Bochum, May 9, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Vonovia said it would tap equity markets for around 1 billion euros for the deal, which has been recommended by Victoria Park’s bid committee, and that the offer would be fully financed by a bridge facility.

“We are very excited about entering the Swedish market for the first time, and we are particularly happy that we identified Victoria Park as a company that follows the same business principles”, Vonovia Chief Executive Rolf Buch said.

Vonovia also reported financial results for the first quarter, with funds from operations (FFO 1), a measure of recurring free cash flow considered key for real estate companies, up 12 percent to 243.6 million euros.

    That compared with the average forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts for 241 million euros.

    Vonovia raised its earnings guidance for 2018, forecasting FFO I would increase to between 1.03 billion and 1.05 billion euros, up as much as 13 percent from 2017.

    ($1 = 8.8902 Swedish crowns)

    Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Maria Sheahan

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
