FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
May 3, 2018 / 4:14 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Vonovia launches capital increase to fund Victoria Park buy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Real estate company Vonovia (VNAn.DE) has launched a cash capital increase to raise proceeds of 1 billion euros ($1.20 billion) to fund its planned takeover of Sweden’s Victoria Park AB (VICPA.ST) , it said on Thursday.

Vonovia earlier made a $1.08 billion cash offer for Victoria Park, outbidding Starwood Capital Group and stoking the scramble for assets in Europe’s hot property market.

    The new shares will be offered to institutional investors via a private placement in an accelerated bookbuilding process and Vonovia said it would announce the placement price and number of shares to be issued later.

    ($1 = 0.8357 euros)

    Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Alexandra Hudson

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.