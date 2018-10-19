Bank Vontobel buys Lombard Odier business in North America

ZURICH (Reuters) - Bank Vontobel on Friday said it was acquiring the international portfolio for US-based clients from Lombard Odier for an undisclosed price.
Under the deal Lombard Odier will sell its existing discretionary and advisory wealth management business with US-based clients through an asset transfer to Vontobel.
Lombard Odier currently manages assets of approximately 600 million Swiss francs ($602.23 million) for international private wealth management clients based in the US and approximately 600 million francs for private brokerage clients through a Montreal-based subsidiary.
The deal is expected to be completed in the first half of 2019.
($1 = 0.9963 Swiss francs)
Reporting by John Revill, Editing by Tassilo Hummel