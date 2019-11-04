Deals
November 4, 2019

Germany mulls vetoing sale of Vossloh's locomotives unit: source

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s economy ministry is mulling a veto against the planned sale of the locomotives division of Vossloh (VOSG.DE) to a unit of China’s CRRC Corp (601766.SS), an industry source familiar with the matter said.

The deal, first announced in August, foresees Vossloh selling the unit to CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive for a low single-digit million euro sum.

A spokesman for Vossloh said CRRC had filed an application with the German economy ministry that was currently being reviewed. The ministry declined to comment.

