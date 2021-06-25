SoftBank-backed VTEX reveals revenue surge in filing for U.S. IPO

(Reuters) -VTEX, a Brazilian digital commerce platform backed by SoftBank Group Corp, on Friday filed for an initial public offering in the United States, revealing a 56% jump in revenue in the three months ended March 31.

The company started its operations in Brazil in 2000, set up its first overseas office in 2013 and expanded into the United States in 2017. Its platform allows customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores and managing orders.

VTEX counts Sony, Nestle, McDonald’s Corp among its customers, the IPO prospectus showed.

The company is looking to tap into a historic IPO market where technology firms including Coupang Inc have raised capital at rich valuations. Companies in the e-commerce space have benefited from pandemic-led tailwinds as consumers moved to shopping online.

VTEX reported revenue of $25.9 million in the first quarter this year, up from $16.6 million in the same period a year earlier.

Net losses, however, widened to $12.5 million from $5.2 million last year.

VTEX, which is looking to list on the New York Stock Exchange, was last valued at $1.7 billion after a funding round in September. Besides SoftBank, VTEX also counts Tiger Global, Lone Pine Capital and Constellation among its investors.

The company’s shares will trade under the symbol “VTEX”, it said.

J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs and BofA Securities are the underwriters for the IPO.