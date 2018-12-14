Volkswagen says talks on cooperation with Ford progressing

Volkswagen logos are pictured during the media day of the Salao do Automovel International Auto Show in Sao Paulo, Brazil November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s (VOWG_p.DE) talks with Ford on the two companies cooperating are progressing, though a few details still need to be worked out, the German carmaker said on Friday.

“The talks with Ford are on the right track. There are still a few open points, as always in the final stages of negotiations, but they will also be clarified shortly,” Volkswagen said in an emailed statement.

(This story corrects attribution of quote to Volkswagen, not Ford)