PRAGUE (Reuters) - Czech carmaker Skoda Auto, part of the Volkswagen Group, delivered 1.149 million vehicles in the January-November period, a 5.1 percent rise from a year ago, it said on Thursday.

Deliveries in November alone fell 3.9 percent, however, largely due to declines in China, the carmaker’s largest market.