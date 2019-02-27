Car parts firm ZF Friedrichshafen considers Wabco takeover: source

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German car parts maker ZF Friedrichshafen is considering a takeover of U.S. rival Wabco, a person close to the matter said on Wednesday, confirming a report by newspaper Handelsblatt.

ZF Friedrichshafen’s supervisory board has already discussed a potential acquisition of Wabco, the paper reported, citing financial sources.

Shares in brakes maker Wabco, which had a market capitalization on Tuesday of $6.2 billion, rose 10 percent on the report.

“ZF regularly reviews strategic options for action, including acquisitions, but there is no decision in this direction,” a company spokesman said.

ZF has done large acquisitions in the past and in 2014 bought TRW Automotive for $13.5 billion to expand into the potentially lucrative self-driving car market.

In June, ZF Chief Executive Wolf-Henning Scheider, when asked if Wabco could still be of interest, said that brakes were not a priority for ZF at the moment as it focuses on the switch to electric and autonomous driving.

ZF plans to invest more than 12 billion euros into e-mobility and autonomous driving.