FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German car parts maker ZF Friedrichshafen is considering a takeover of U.S. peer Wabco, daily Handelsblatt reported on Wednesday.

ZF Friedrichshafen’s supervisory board has already discussed a potential acquisition of Wabco, the paper reported, citing financial sources, adding that no decision had been taken.

Wabco shares rose 7.5 percent on the news.