FILE PHOTO: A Walmart sign is pictured at one of their stores in Mexico City, Mexico March 28, 2019. Picture taken March 28, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Walmart de Mexico said on Friday that foreign exchange fluctuations will make its providers increase some of their prices, pointing to the depreciation of the peso and other currencies during the coronavirus crisis.

The Mexican unit (WALMEX.MX) of U.S. retailer Walmart Inc (WMT.N) said in a statement it would seek to avoid increasing prices for consumers where possible.