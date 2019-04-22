Walmart's Mexico unit forecast to see first-quarter net profit up 6.4%: Reuters Poll

FILE PHOTO: Two people walk outside a Wal-Mart store in Mexico City January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican retailer Walmart de Mexico is expected to report this week that its first-quarter net profit rose 6.4 percent compared with the year-earlier period, according to analysts polled by Reuters, boosted by higher sales.

Analysts also forecast that the company will report a 4.7 percent climb in revenue compared with last year’s January-to-March period.

Walmart de Mexico, controlled by Walmart Inc., will report first-quarter results after markets close on Thursday.