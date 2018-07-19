Walmex second quarter revenue seen rising on World Cup, election sales

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Wal-Mart de Mexico’s (WALMEX.MX) revenue is expected to rise 7.6 percent year-over-year in the second quarter, helped by strong consumption driven by the World Cup and local elections, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

FILE PHOTO: Men walk past the logo of Walmart outside a store in Monterrey, Mexico February 12, 2018. Picture taken February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Wal-Mart de México, known as Walmex, is expected to rake in total revenues of 146.1 billion pesos ($7.35 billion), according to the average estimate of eight specialists in the sector.

The company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), a closely watched measure of profitability, is expected to reach 13.8 billion pesos, up 10.6 percent from the same quarter last year.

Nevertheless, the company’s net profit is expected to fall 42.1 percent due to a difficult comparison with the second quarter of 2017, when Walmex logged the sale of its Suburbia clothing stores, analysts said.

The company, which operates in Mexico and Central America and is controlled by the U.S. retail giant Wal-Mart Stores Inc. (WMT.N), will report its second quarter results on July 25 after the market closes.

The following table shows the average expectations of analysts, in millions of Mexican pesos: