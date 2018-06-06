Wales offers funding for world's first tidal lagoon project

LONDON (Reuters) - Wales’ first minister Carwyn Jones has offered 200 million pounds ($268.26 million) to help build the Swansea Bay tidal lagoon ahead of a UK government decision on whether to fund the 1.3 billion pound renewable energy project.

Britain is considering building what would be the world’s first such project - a 9.5 km (6 mile) horseshoe-shaped sea wall to capture tidal power - in order to replace ageing coal and nuclear plants set to close in the 2020s as well as cut carbon emissions.

But the project’s costs have cast doubt on its viability, despite the backing of an independent government-commissioned review last year.

The minister’s offer on Tuesday was welcomed by the project developer Tidal Lagoon Swansea Bay Plc which said it hoped the UK government reacted positively to the proposed joint funding deal.

“The proposal for a joint deal with this structure is extremely constructive, we are eager to engage on it with all parties and it is a proposal we’d be delighted to take to our Board,” Tidal Lagoon Chairman Keith Clarke said in a statement.

The project in South Wales was due to start construction in 2018 and is due to take four years to complete.