Walgreens expands epinephrine shot partnership as shortage persists

(Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc said on Thursday Kaleo Inc’s epinephrine auto-injectors for infants and toddlers will be available at its pharmacies, expanding a partnership amid a shortage for the emergency allergy shots.

Manufacturing problems have led to a shortage of the auto-injectors that deliver a shot of epinephrine in the case of a severe allergic reaction to triggers such as peanuts or bee-stings.

The shortage persists ahead of the back-to-school season, when traditionally there is high demand as families look to renew prescriptions.

Walgreens move to offer more devices comes days after Novartis AG said it would make its pre-filled epinephrine shots immediately available in local pharmacies across the United States.