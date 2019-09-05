Walgreens changes firearm policy, joining Kroger and Walmart

FILE PHOTO: A customer walks out of a Walgreens pharmacy store in Austin, TX, U.S., March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Khursheed

(Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA.N said on Thursday it would start asking customers to no longer carry firearms in its stores, joining Walmart Inc (WMT.N) and Kroger Co (KR.N) in tweaking its gun policy following several deadly shootings in the United States.

“We are joining other retailers in asking our customers to no longer openly carry firearms into our stores other than authorized law enforcement officials,” the Deerfield, Illinois-based pharmacy store chain said in an emailed statement.

Earlier this week, both Walmart and Kroger said they would ask shoppers to stop openly carrying firearms in stores across the United States. Walmart also said it would discontinue sales of ammunition for handguns and some assault-style rifles in U.S. stores, and called for action on gun safety after a string of mass shootings, including at Walmart stores in Texas and Mississippi.