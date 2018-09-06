FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 6, 2018 / 12:18 PM / Updated an hour ago

Walgreens to supply Kaleo's allergy shots as EpiPen shortage drags

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc said on Thursday emergency allergy shots from Kaleo will be available in its stores, the latest effort to address shortages of the lifesaving treatment during the back-to-school season.

FILE PHOTO: EpiPen auto-injection epinephrine pens manufactured by Mylan NV pharmaceutical company for use by severe allergy sufferers are seen in Washington, DC, U.S. August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/File Photo

There has been an acute shortage of Mylan’s EpiPen, which dominates the allergy market, with the health regulator last month extending the expiration date of specific lots of the treatment.

In August, Mylan issued a warning that the devices may not always be available. The company has blamed ongoing manufacturing issues at a Pfizer plant, which supplies the EpiPens, for the shortage.

Privately held Kaleo’s Auvi-Q, used as emergency treatment for allergy bouts caused by food items such as peanuts, eggs, and milk, will be available in Walgreens stores across the nation, the company said.

The U.S. health regulator last month approved Teva Pharma’s generic alternative to EpiPen.

Reporting by Manogna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

