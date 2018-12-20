Walgreens beats profit estimates, starts cost-saving program

(Reuters) - Drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA.O) posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday and launched a cost-cutting plan aimed at saving more than $1 billion annually by the end of three years.

A customer walks out of a Walgreens pharmacy store in Austin, TX, U.S., March 26, 2018. Picture taken on March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Khursheed

The company said its pharmaceutical wholesale division and retail businesses in Chile and Mexico were part of its cost-saving plan, which is expected to result in significant restructuring and other special charges.

The plan comes as Walgreens’ front-end stores, where it sells over-the-counter drugs, face increased competition from online players such as Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O).

Same-store sales at its U.S. pharmacies rose 2.8 percent, beating analysts’ estimates of a 2.6 percent increase, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

In contrast, same-store sales at its retail stores fell 3.2 percent as the company scaled back sale of certain products such as tobacco.

Walgreens, which operates stores under its own name as well as Boots stores in Britain and Duane Reade stores in the United States, acquired 1,932 stores from Rite Aid (RAD.N) for $4.38 billion last year.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $1.12 billion, or $1.18 per share, in the first quarter ended Nov 30 from $821 million, or 81 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Walgreens earned $1.46 per share.

Sales rose 9.9 percent to $33.79 billion.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.43 per share and revenue of $33.78 billion.