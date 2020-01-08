Health News
January 8, 2020 / 12:15 PM / Updated 18 minutes ago

Walgreens first-quarter profit falls nearly 25% on higher costs

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc posted a 24.8% drop in quarterly profit on Wednesday, hurt by higher costs related to its acquisition of stores from rival Rite Aid Corp

Net income attributable to Walgreens fell to $845 million, or 95 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Nov. 30, from $1.12 billion, or $1.18 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $34.34 billion from $33.79 billion.

Reporting by Trisha Roy and Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below