January 4, 2018 / 12:21 PM / Updated 5 minutes ago

Walgreens profit, sales beat as it fills more prescriptions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA.O) on Thursday reported better-than-expected profit and sales for the first quarter, helped by a jump in prescription volumes due to new contracts signed last year.

Pharmacy sales, which accounted for 72.4 percent of its U.S. business in the quarter, rose 14.1 percent, with same-store sales rising 4.7 percent.

Comparable-store sales at its retail division, however, fell 0.9 percent.

Shares of the company were down about 1 percent at $74.90 in premarket trading.

The company also reported a 22.1 percent fall in profit, hurt by an impairment charge related to its investment in Chinese wholesale partner Guangzhou Pharmaceuticals.

FILE PHOTO: The Walgreens logo is seen outside the store in Times Square in New York, U.S., July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Net income attributable to Walgreens fell to $821 million, or 81 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Nov. 30, from $1.05 billion, or 97 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the drugstore chain earned $1.28 per share, beating the analysts’ average estimate of $1.26 per share.

    Net sales rose 7.9 pct to $30.74 billion.

    Analysts on average were expecting a revenue of $30.35 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

    The drugstore chain also lifted the lower end of its full-year adjusted profit forecast by 5 cents to $5.45 per share.

    Reporting by Siddharth Cavale and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

