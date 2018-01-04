Walgreens quarterly profit falls 22 percent

(Reuters) - Drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA.O) on Thursday reported a 22.1 percent fall in quarterly profit, partly hurt by an impairment charge related to its investment in Chinese wholesale partner Guangzhou Pharmaceuticals [GZPHA.UL].

Net income attributable to Walgreens fell to $821 million, or 81 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Nov. 30, from $1.05 billion, or 97 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 7.9 pct to $30.74 billion.