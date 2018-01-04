FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 4, 2018 / 12:21 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Walgreens quarterly profit falls 22 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA.O) on Thursday reported a 22.1 percent fall in quarterly profit, partly hurt by an impairment charge related to its investment in Chinese wholesale partner Guangzhou Pharmaceuticals [GZPHA.UL].

    Net income attributable to Walgreens fell to $821 million, or 81 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Nov. 30, from $1.05 billion, or 97 cents per share, a year earlier.

    Net sales rose 7.9 pct to $30.74 billion.

    Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

