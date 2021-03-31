Walgreens raises full-year profit forecast

Slideshow ( 2 images )

(Reuters) - Drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc on Wednesday raised its 2021 profit forecast after posting an 8.4% rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, boosted by higher sales at its U.S. retail pharmacy stores.

Pharmacies chains such as Walgreens and CVS Health Corp are expecting to benefit from distribution of COVID-19 vaccines and tests. Last quarter, Walgreens said it expected profit from its vaccination program in the second half of 2021.

Walgreens has administered more than 8 million COVID-19 vaccinations including 4 million in March, and has provided some 5 million COVID-19 tests.

The company said same store sales at its U.S. pharmacies rose 4.5% in the second quarter, as it filled 288.5 million prescriptions.

Walgreens raised its 2021 forecast to mid-to-high single digit growth in constant currency adjusted earnings per share from low single-digit adjusted EPS growth.

Net income attributable to Walgreens rose to $1.0 billion, or $1.19 per share, in the second quarter ended Feb. 29, from $946 million, or $1.07 per share, a year earlier.