FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
June 28, 2018 / 11:12 AM / Updated an hour ago

Walgreens tops profit estimates, authorizes share buyback

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc’s (WBA.O) third-quarter profit beat analysts’ expectations on Thursday, benefiting from its acquisition of Rite Aid Corp (RAD.N) stores, and the drugstore chain authorized a $10 billion share buyback program.

FILE PHOTO: The Walgreens logo is seen outside the store in Times Square in New York, U.S., July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Walgreens scrapped its deal to buy Rite Aid outright last year after failing to win antitrust approval, and said it would instead buy some of the smaller rival’s U.S. stores.

Net income attributable to Walgreens rose 15.5 percent to $1.34 billion, or $1.35 per share, in the third quarter ended May 31.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.53 per share, beating analysts’ expectations of $1.48 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company also said it had increased its quarterly dividend by 10 percent to 44 cents per share.

Sales at Walgreens’ U.S. pharmacies rose 19.3 percent in the quarter, helped by higher prescription volumes from the Rite Aid stores.

Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.