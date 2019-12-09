U.S.-Israel tech firm WalkMe raises $90 million

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - U.S.-Israeli tech firm WalkMe said on Monday it raised $90 million in a funding round led by investment group Vitruvian Partners.

The company, whose technology is meant to help users navigate software, websites and applications, said it will use the investment to expand into new markets, including Latin America, and scale its platform to meet customer demand.

Previous investor Insight Partners also participated in the round. WalkMe said it has raised over $307 million to date.