Walmart rolls out 3D virtual online shopping

(Reuters) - Walmart Inc said late Wednesday it is introducing a 3D virtual shopping tour on its website that would help customers browse and choose items for their homes.

FILE PHOTO: The main entrance to a Walmart store is pictured in Sao Paulo, Brazil February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker/File Photo

The new feature would enable customers to take a virtual shopping tour of a curated apartment showcasing about 70 items from national brands, besides Walmart’s private label offerings.

Starting from July, the company said it would allow customers to add a group of items to a cart that will provide a complete look for their apartments and homes. bit.ly/2Mw61RQ

The announcement comes at a time when retailers are seeking technological advancements to enhance in-store and online customer experience.

The U.S. retail giant is pouring billions of dollars into beefing up its e-commerce business and recently announced partnerships with logistics companies to deliver groceries ordered online.

Walmart’s technology incubator, Store No 8, bought virtual reality startup Spatialand in February to build VR products for the retailer’s stores and websites.