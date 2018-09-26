FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
September 26, 2018 / 6:21 PM / Updated 19 minutes ago

Chile government approves construction of Walmart distribution center

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - The Chilean government said on Wednesday it had approved the construction of a distribution center for Walmart (WMT.N) in its capital Santiago, an investment of about $180 million.

FILE PHOTO: A sign of Walmart is pictured at one of their stores in Monterrey, Mexico, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril/File Photo

The project has been met with resistance by some community members and local officials concerned about pollution, noise and traffic in San Bernardo, the area in Santiago where Walmart plans to build the center.

The mayor of San Bernardo, Nora Cuevas, said she would consider ways to halt the plan after the project was approved unanimously by a group of ministers.

Walmart Chile [WMTCI.UL], the company’s Chilean subsidiary, operates 380 stores in the South American country, largely under the Lider brand. Earlier in September, Walmart reached a deal to buy Latin American food delivery service Cornershop Inc, which operates in Mexico and Chile, for $225 million.

Reporting by Natalia Ramos, writing by Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.