FILE PHOTO: Walmart's logo is seen outside one of the stores in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., November 20, 2018. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - Walmart (WMT.N) plans to invest 8 billion yuan ($1.2 billion) in China over the next 10 years to upgrade logistics, the U.S. retail giant said in a statement on its verified social media account Monday.

The company also said it will set up or renovate more than 10 logistics centers in the country.