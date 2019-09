FILE PHOTO: Walmart's logo is seen outside one of the stores in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., November 20, 2018. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Walmart Inc (WMT.N) on Friday sent an internal memo to its staff saying the retailer will discontinue the sale of e-cigarettes and electronic nicotine delivery products at its U.S. stores.

The retailer said growing federal, state and local regulatory complexity and uncertainty were behind its decision.