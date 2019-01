Walmart expected to leave CVS drugstore networks amid pricing dispute: WSJ

Shoppers walk outside a CVS store and pharmacy in Medford, Massachusetts, U.S. December 4, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

(Reuters) - Walmart Inc’s (WMT.N) pharmacies are expected to leave CVS Health Corp’s (CVS.N) drugstore networks due to a dispute over pricing, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

CVS Caremark, the pharmacy-benefits unit of CVS Health, said the dispute does not affect the pharmacy networks in its Medicare plans and does not involve Sam's Club stores, Walmart's chain of warehouse stores, the report on.wsj.com/2QPFNv5 said.

Walmart and CVS Health were not immediately available for comment.

Shares of CVS Health fell 1.5 percent to $64.40 in trading before the opening bell.