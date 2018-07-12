Walmart says not in talks to sell Seiyu supermarket

(Reuters) - U.S. retailer Walmart Inc (WMT.N) on Thursday said it has not decided to sell Japanese supermarket chain Seiyu and would continue to develop its business in Japan.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Walmart is pictured at one of their stores in Monterrey, Mexico March 6, 2017. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril/File Photo

On Wednesday, media reports hinted that the world’s biggest retailer had decided to sell Seiyu and has already approached major retailers and private equity funds, according to Nikkei business daily.

“Walmart has not made a decision to sell Seiyu. We are not in any discussions with prospective buyers, and we continue to build our Japan business towards the future to meet the changing needs of customers there,” a spokesperson for Walmart told Reuters.