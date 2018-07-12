FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 12, 2018 / 11:23 PM / Updated 36 minutes ago

Walmart says not in talks to sell Seiyu supermarket

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. retailer Walmart Inc (WMT.N) on Thursday said it has not decided to sell Japanese supermarket chain Seiyu and would continue to develop its business in Japan.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Walmart is pictured at one of their stores in Monterrey, Mexico March 6, 2017. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril/File Photo

On Wednesday, media reports hinted that the world’s biggest retailer had decided to sell Seiyu and has already approached major retailers and private equity funds, according to Nikkei business daily.

“Walmart has not made a decision to sell Seiyu. We are not in any discussions with prospective buyers, and we continue to build our Japan business towards the future to meet the changing needs of customers there,” a spokesperson for Walmart told Reuters.

Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

