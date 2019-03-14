Walmart to introduce tablet under its ONN store brand: Bloomberg

FILE PHOTO: Shoppers leave a Walmart store in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., November 20, 2018. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

(Reuters) - Walmart Inc plans to introduce a low-priced, kid-friendly electronic tablet under its ONN store brand, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

The tablet will be made by a Chinese supplier and will run on Google’s Android operating system, according to pictures filed with the U.S. Federal Communications Commission, the Bloomberg report said.

The price of the device and when it will debut has not been disclosed, the report said.

Walmart confirmed the tablet but declined to comment further to Bloomberg. Reuters could not immediately reach Walmart for comment.