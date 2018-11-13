Technology News
November 13, 2018 / 11:52 AM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Flipkart Group CEO Binny Bansal resigns after misconduct probe

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - Binny Bansal, Group Chief Executive Officer of India's largest e-commerce firm Flipkart, poses at the company's headquarters in Bengaluru, India July 7, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

(Reuters) - Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Walmart-owned Indian e-commerce firm Flipkart Group, Binny Bansal, has resigned effective immediately, Walmart Inc said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

“His decision follows an independent investigation done on behalf of Flipkart and Walmart into an allegation of serious personal misconduct,” Walmart said in a statement, adding that Bansal has strongly denied the allegations.

Walmart bought a roughly 77 percent stake in the Indian e-commerce firm in May.

Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.