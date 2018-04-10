FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 10, 2018 / 1:10 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

Walmart partners with Postmates to expand online grocery delivery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Walmart Inc (WMT.N) said on Tuesday it has partnered with delivery service Postmates Inc in Charlotte, North Carolina, as part of the retailer’s plan to expand its grocery home delivery services to 100 metro areas.

FILE PHOTO: Men walk past the logo of Walmart outside a store in Monterrey, Mexico February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril/File Photo

Last month, Walmart said it would expand the service to reach more than 40 percent of U.S. households in its attempt to step up fight against rival Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O).

    Walmart’s online grocery delivery service, which provides customers fresh produce, meat, seafood and bakery items to their doorstep, has a fee of $9.95 and a $30 minimum order.

    Shares of Walmart were up nearly 1 percent at $87.14 in premarket trading.

    Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

