Walmex says Mexican competition authority opposes Walmart's Cornershop purchase

FILE PHOTO: Men walk past the logo of Walmart outside a store in Monterrey, Mexico February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico, said on Wednesday that the nation’s Federal Competition Commission opposes its parent company Walmart’s acquisition of grocery delivery platform Cornershop.

“We are analyzing the scope of this resolution and the measures we will adopt, since we are sure that this operation is positive for the competitive environment and for the consumer, and that it drives the development of eCommerce in Mexico,” said Walmex in a statement.