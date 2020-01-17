Walmart U.S. Chief Merchandising Officer Bratspies departs

FILE PHOTO: Walmart's logo is seen outside one of the stores ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. November 27, 2019. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

(Reuters) - Chief merchandising officer of Walmart Inc’s (WMT.N) U.S. operations, Steve Bratspies, is set to leave the big-box retailer, according to an internal memo sent on Friday.

Company veteran Scott McCall will replace Bratspies, who has been responsible for improving Walmart’s food offerings, digital capabilities and pricing at its about 5,000 U.S. stores since 2015.

McCall started his Walmart career about 25 years ago as an hourly management trainee and was most recently a merchandising manager for entertainment, toys and seasonal goods.

In another move, COO of clubhouse operator Sam’s Club, Dacona Smith, will take over as chief operating officer of Walmart U.S., the memo said.

Shares of the world’s largest retailer fell about 1% in mid-day trading.