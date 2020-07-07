Walmart's membership program set to launch in July: Recode

FILE PHOTO: An arrow in the parking lot points to a Walmart Superstore, temporarily closed by an order from the city after numerous employees tested positive for the coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, in Worcester, Massachusetts, U.S., April 30, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

(Reuters) - Walmart Inc is close to launching its membership program, a direct competitor for online retail giant Amazon.com Inc’s Prime service, Recode reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

The company plans to launch the subscription service, called Walmart+, later this month and it will cost $98 a year, according to the report.

The membership program will include features like same-day delivery of groceries and other merchandise, discounts on fuel at the retailer’s gas stations, and early access to product deals, Recode said.

Walmart, whose shares rose nearly 4% after the news, declined to comment on the report.