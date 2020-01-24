Walmart testing higher minimum wage for some employees

FILE PHOTO: A man passes in front a "bodegon" named "Mini Walmart" in Puerto Cabello, Venezuela December 10, 2019. Picture taken December 10, 2019. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

(Reuters) - Walmart Inc (WMT.N) is testing a higher starting wage for certain newly created jobs in about 500 U.S. stores, as it looks to improve in-store experience for customers amid intense competition.

The company would offer team associates, a role it recently created, a starting wage of $12 an hour, Walmart spokeswoman Jami Lamontagne said.

That compares with Walmart’s minimum wage of $11 at its more than 5,000 stores across the United States.

The team associates would be cross-trained in several functions and will have more responsibility, Lamontagne said.

The big-box retailer last raised its entry-level wages for U.S. hourly employees to $11 in early 2018 and trails rivals, including Costco Wholesale Corp (COST.O), Amazon Inc (AMZN.O) and Target Corp (TGT.N) on the minimum wage front.