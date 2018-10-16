Revenue hike, profit dip forecast for Mexico's Walmex in third-quarter: Reuters poll

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico (WALMEX.MX) is expected to report this week that its third-quarter revenue rose 8 percent compared with the same period last year due to higher sales, according to analysts polled by Reuters.

FILE PHOTO A cashier smiles beyond a Walmart logo during the kick-off of the 'El Buen Fin' (The Good Weekend) holiday shopping season, at a Walmart store in Monterrey, Mexico, November 17, 2017. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril/File Photo

However, the company, known as Walmex, will report a 3.2 percent net profit dip compared with the July-to-September period last year, when it still registered profits from its sale of clothing chain Suburbia, according to the poll.

Walmex, controlled by Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N), will report third-quarter results after markets close on Thursday.