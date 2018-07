MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Walmart de Mexico, the country’s biggest retailer, posted a second-quarter net profit of 7.96 billion pesos on Wednesday, down 41 percent from the same quarter last year.

A person walks outside a Wal-Mart store in Mexico City January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

The company, known as Walmex (WALMEX.MX), reported revenue of 146.7 billion pesos during the quarter, higher than the year-earlier quarter.