MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Walmart de Mexico, Mexico’s largest retailer, on Thursday reported second quarter net profit of 8.75 billion pesos ($455.8 million), a jump of nearly 10% over the year-earlier period.

The company (WALMEX.MX) posted revenue of 154.35 billion pesos in the quarter.