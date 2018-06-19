FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
June 19, 2018 / 9:19 PM / in 2 hours

Walt Disney names creative heads of animation studios

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Walt Disney Co on Tuesday split the role of its outgoing creative head John Lasseter and appointed two Academy award winners to spearhead its two animation studios.

FILE PHOTO: The water tank of The Walt Disney Co Studios is pictured in Burbank, California February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

Jennifer Lee will be the Chief Creative Officer of Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pete Docter will take over the same role at Pixar Animation Studios.

Lasseter will leave at the end of the year, the company had said earlier this month.

Lasseter, the creative force behind movie hits like “Toy Story,” “Frozen,” and “Finding Nemo,” was on a six-month leave of absence after what he called “missteps,” including unwanted hugs that made employees uncomfortable.

Lee joined Walt Disney Animation Studios in 2011 as co-writer of “Wreck-It Ralph” and writer of “Frozen.” Docter joined Pixar in 1990 and directed animated films such as “Up” and “Inside Out.”

Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.