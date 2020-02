FILE PHOTO: Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company, Robert Iger, attends the premiere of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" in Los Angeles, California, U.S. December 16, 2019. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

(Reuters) - Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) on Tuesday said Robert Iger will step down as chief executive officer and will continue in the role of chairman.

The company named Bob Chapek as the chief executive officer effective immediately. Chapek has most recently served as the chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products.