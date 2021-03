FILE PHOTO: Cast member Scarlett Johansson signs autographs on the red carpet at the world premiere of the film "The Avengers: Endgame" in Los Angeles, California, April 22, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co on Tuesday delayed the release of Marvel Studios film “Black Widow” by two months until July and said it would offer the movie simultaneously in theaters and for a fee on the Disney+ streaming service.